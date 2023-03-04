– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Byron Saxton and newcomer Blake Howard were on commentary.

– Lyra Valkyria defeated Tatum Paxley. Lyra took control early on but Paxley fought back and turned it around. Lyra controlled most of the match and got the win with a pair of spinning back heel kicks for the pin.

– Kelly Kincaid interviewed newcomer Luca Crusifino backstage. He talked about being a partner in a top law firm. He bragged about his expensive suits and said if his record in the ring is anything like the courtroom, he will be successful in NXT. Kincaid asked him about Dante Chen but he said the court is still out on Chen.

– Dante Chen defeated Luca Crusifino. This was Luca’s debut. They went back & forth for most of the match until Crusifino hit a Samoan Drop and a few pin attempts. Dante mounted more quick offense, then hit a big boot and Atomic Drop, and the double chop for the pin to win.

– Eddy Thorpe defeated Oro Mensah. The former Karl Fredericks looked great in his second TV match for the company. Mensah held his own at times but Thorpe was the star of the show. Thorpe got the pin after the Impaler DDT.

