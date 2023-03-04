According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.299 million viewers overnight, a very SLIGHT decrease from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.303 million. They scored a rating of 0.5 in the 18-49 demographics, which was down from last week’s 0.6 rating.

SmackDown saw Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes come face to face for the first time ahead of their massive showdown at WrestleMania 39. The program also saw Ronda Rousey re-injured her shoulder, but early reports are that it won’t affect Rousey’s Mania plans.

Full ratings will be out next week.