Pro-wrestling star and former MLW world champion and NXT North American champion Shane “Swerve” Strickland appeared on the Wrestling Classic to discuss his run in WWE, and how he lost interest in being on the main roster after fellow Hit Row member B-Fab was released without their knowledge. Highlights from the interview are below.

How WWE just didn’t know what to do with Hit Row:

“So they didn’t even tell us that. It just happened and then so, I guess like us asking about, inquiring about what was going on was like an issue for them in the office so we were like, ‘Oh wow.’ So that was one of the things. Just, I feel like they got frustrated with the group because they wanted — you had The New Day, you had Hurt Business and all that so, it was just they didn’t know what to do with us and they ended up just letting us go.”

Says he lost interest in his main roster run after B-Fab was released:

“Truth be told, after Briana [Brandy] got let go, it kind of, for me, I kind of lost the interest anyway. I’m a person that’s 100 percent go or not so they’re not 100 percent behind me, it’s like, okay, I can’t be 100 percent behind this project. So it’s cool. Y’all gonna do — WWE is gonna WWE. They’re gonna do what they do, they have what they want and they’re happy with what they got. I’m not necessarily happy with what I’m noticing with the product change but they’re happy with it. It’s their money, it’s their product, it’s their investors so, give them what they wanna give them and if I don’t fit in that, cool. I’ll go do some other sh*t anyway because honestly, the schedule moved too slow for me. I’m on a busy schedule, I’m like flying here to here. I’m not gonna be home for like 12 days, I’m in the studio with — working on music with one of Kanye [West’s] producers, so, like I said, y’all move too slow. I need to move, so, and like, it’s good to be on my own with this kind of stuff too.”

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)