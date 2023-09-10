Shane Taylor reflects on competing at the September 9th AEW Collision event in Cleveland.

The former ROH Television Champion wrestled in a taped segment, which meant a lot of him as he is a Cleveland native. Today he took to social media to comment on how much the experience meant to him, adding that he plans on bringing championship gold back to the city just like Lebron James did back in 2016.

Taylor writes, “Last night is a night NOBODY can ever take away from me. My family got to watch me perform for @aew & @ringofhonor in our city’s PREMIERE venue, and make history of my own!! I’m going to bring a championship to my city like @KingJames!!! Cleveland!!! This is for you!!!”

Taylor was able to wrestle Samoa Joe at AEW All Out, but came up short in his quest to regain the ROH Television Championship. Check out his post below.