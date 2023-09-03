IMPACT Wrestling has announced that Shark Boy will return at the 1000th episode this September. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

Give me a shell yeah! @SharkBoy24_7 emerges from the Deep Blue Sea for #IMPACT1000 and #IMPACT1000 Fan Celebration on Sept. 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY! Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/1aAiOT8wri pic.twitter.com/Q2I9oceKUc — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 2, 2023

Below is the updated card for Impact 1000:

* The return of Feast or Fired with competitors TBA

* The return of Ultimate X with competitors TBA, this looks to be the 50th Ultimate X in company history

* Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango

* Frankie Kazarian and Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards

* Impact Hall of Famers Awesome Kong and Gail Kim will come out of retirement to team with Knockouts World Champion Trinity, Jordynne Grace and a mystery partner (with Raisha Saeed) vs. Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw and a mystery partner (with Velvet Sky and Jai Vidal)

* James Storm and Chris Harris of America’s Most Wanted will reunite

* Impact Hall of Famers Team 3D reunite for their first match together since August 2016 against opponents TBA

* Impact World Champion Alex Shelley defends against Impact World Tag Team Champion Trey Miguel

* Other current and former Impact stars will be announced