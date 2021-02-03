During an appearance on WINCLY, Shaul Guerrero spoke on the Guerrero family not having any say in how Eddie’s name is used by the WWE. Here’s what she had to say:

I think we have to be really careful with how we use people’s names and their likeness, especially after they’re gone. Dad, his real name was used, ‘Eddie Guerrero’ is his legit name. And WWE, to this day, still own the rights to his name. So we don’t have a say in anything. Yeah, so make sure if you’re a young wrestler and you’re going to sign a contract, make sure you own the rights to your name. That’s just some good, good advice. Any lawyer will tell you that. Make sure you own the rights to a character you come up with or your own likeness.

