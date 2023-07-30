Shawn Michaels took various questions while speaking on a media call to promote tonight’s WWE NXT Great American Bash PLE.

During it, Michaels was asked about Robert Stone’s role on the brand. Michaels praised the NXT talent for what he’s been able to do.

“Certainly myself and Hunter [Triple H], we always enjoy [the manager] aspect. We grew up as wrestling fans, managers were such a staple in the industry. Robert Stone, he’s been a favorite of both Hunter and me. From the very beginning, we’ve always liked him. He’s so versatile. There are so many things that he brings to the table. For me, personally, I see him here, as long as he’s willing to stay and as long as we’re allowed to have him, we keep him. If you need him to get in the ring, he’ll do it. If you need him to be amusing or get his backside handed to him, he can do that. He can be serious. He’s very versatile. When he first came in, Hunter mentioned, ‘he reminded me of Bobby Heenan. He can do so many different things.’ That’s a tall order. Bobby Heenan is the greatest manager of all time, but it’s because Bobby could do anything. He could transition into anything you asked him to. Robert is the same way. When you have that much going for you, he is someone I would always like to have around. He’s one of those guys where, in case of emergency, you break glass, and he can fill it,” said Michaels.