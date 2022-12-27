Shawn Spears has provided a big update on his status with AEW.

The Perfect 10 and former member of the Pinnacle has not appeared on AEW programming since teaming with FTR during AEW’s visit to Canada back in the fall. He was used earlier on in the year to help build the CM Punk vs. MJF matchup, but has been noticeably absent for a good portion of 2022.

Spears responded to a fan on Twitter who asked when he might return. Spears writes back, “Don’t hold your breath…Not going there anytime soon.”

Don’t hold your breath… Not going there anytime soon. https://t.co/cAjWqeDmcT — Shawn Spears™️ (@ShawnSpears) December 27, 2022

It should be noted that Spears and former WWE star Cassie Lee are preparing to welcome their first child into the world so his absence could be him preparing to be a father. Stay tuned.