Shayna Baszler explains why Ronda Rousey is under appreciated.

The WWE star spoke about her fellow MMA horsewoman during a recent interview with WrestleZone, where she stated that Rousey has done so much for women in both UFC and WWE. She also believes that Rousey, for whatever reason, gets a lot of criticism due to people just not liking her.

I think Ronda Rousey is, I think she’s under-appreciated. I think people like to hate her for whatever reason, and it’s been that way in MMA — it’s because she doesn’t mince her words. People like to, because they don’t like her personally, they like to try to erase what she’s done for women’s sports, women’s combat sports, the UFC & WWE. They like to minimize that just because they don’t like her personally and I think that’s a shame. I might not be on the best terms [with her], but I will never deny that she did a lot for women’s combat sports. I think she’s under appreciated in some sense.

Rousey’s last WWE match was against Baszler at SummerSlam back in August, which Baslzer won. However, Rousey has been popping up on the indie circuit and will next be competing for Wrestling REVOLVER. You can read about that here.