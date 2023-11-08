Shawn Michaels breaks his silence on WWE NXT moving to The CW in 2024.

As noted, NXT will be finishing up its run on the USA Network and will begin airing on The CW in October of 2024. The Heartbreak Kid, who has been running the yellow-and-black brand for the last couple of years, took to social media to express his excitement.

I am absolutely thrilled for @WWENXT to debut on @TheCW in October 2024. This is huge for our young superstars and I’m very proud to continue the success that @TripleH laid the ground work for. #WeAreNXT.

