First Match: Noam Dar (c) w/Meta-Four vs. Akira Tozawa w/The Alpha Academy For The WWE NXT Heritage Cup Championship

FIRST ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dar with a quick mat return. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dar applies a front face lock. Dar with an arm-ringer. Tozawa with a single leg takedown. Tozawa applies a leg lock. Dar with repeated elbow strikes. Dar rolls Tozawa over for a two count. Dar backs Tozawa into the turnbuckles. Tozawa with rapid fire bodyshots. Dar reverses out of the irish whip from Tozawa. Tozawa avoids a flurry of kicks from Dar. Tozawa with a quick rollup for a two count. Dar grabs a side headlock. Tozawa whips Dar across the ring. Tozawa drops down on the canvas. Tozawa goes for the leapfrog, but Dar holds onto the ropes. Dar takes out Tozawa’s legs with a soccer kick. Dar poses for the crowd. Dar stomps on Tozawa’s chest. Tozawa with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Tozawa does a hip swivel in the corner. Dar launches Tozawa over the top rope. Tozawa with an Apron Enzuigiri. Tozawa gets distracted by Meta-Four. Tozawa with a Belly to Back Suplex on the floor. Tozawa rolls Dar back into the ring. Tozawa prepares for The Senton Bomb. Dar with The SuperPlex as time expires.

SECOND ROUND

Dar kicks the left hamstring of Tozawa. Tozawa blocks a boot from Dar. Tozawa with a single leg takedown. Tozawa transitions into a ground and pound attack. Tozawa avoids The Omoplata. Dar goes for The Champagne Super Knee Bar, but Tozawa rolls him over for a two count. Tozawa avoids The PK. Dar rolls Tozawa over with a handful of tights to score the first pinfall of this match. After the bell, Dar dropped Tozawa with a Discus Back Elbow. The referee proceeds to admonish Dar. Dar is up 1-0.

THIRD ROUND

Dar scurries out of the ring and calls for a timeout. Tozawa has had enough of the nonsense. Dar hides behind Meta Four. That leads us to a massive standoff on the outside. Tozawa tees off on Dar. Tozawa rolls Dar back into the ring. Tozawa with The Shining Wizard for a two count. Tozawa slams Dar’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Tozawa with two knife edge chops. Dar reverses out of the irish whip from Tozawa. Tozawa kicks Dar in the face. Dar kicks Tozawa off the middle turnbuckle for a two count. Dar kicks Tozawa in the back. Dar with The Garvin Stomp. Dar with clubbing mid-kicks for a two count. Dar applies a rear chin lock. Tozawa with heavy bodyshots. Dar with a Running Back Elbow Smash. Tozawa answers with The Big Boot. Tozawa SuperKicks Dar. Dar with forearm shivers. Tozawa with a Spinning Back Kick. Tozawa goes for The Windmill Kick, but Dar counters with The Triangle Choke to close the round. Dar starts raining down hammer elbows right in front of the referee.

FOURTH ROUND

Dar with a flying elbow strike. Dar with a Northern Lights Suplex. Dar follows that with a Sliding Lariat for a two count. Dar talks smack to Alpha Academy. Dar applies The Ankle Lock. Tozawa sends Dar tumbling to the floor. Tozawa lands Two Suicide Dives. Tozawa continues to be possessed by the Heritage Cup. Dar sends Tozawa back first into the steel ring post. Tozawa avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Tozawa dodges The Superman Punch. Tozawa makes Dar tap out to The Ankle Lock. We’re all tied up at 1-1.

FIFTH ROUND

Tozawa starts things off with Two Helluva Kicks. Tozawa with The Backdrop Driver for a two count. Tozawa avoids The Soccer Kick. Dar drops Tozawa with The Discus Back Elbow for a two count. Tozawa with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Tozawa ducks a clothesline from Dar. Tozawa with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Dar applies The Champagne Super Knee Bar. Tozawa with a Delayed German Suplex. Tozawa delivers The Windmill Kick. Tozawa drags Dar to the corner. Tozawa kicks Ora Mensah off the ring apron. Tozawa goes for The Senton Bomb, but Lash Legend pulls Dar out of the way behind the referee’s back. Dar connects with The Nova Roller to pickup the victory. After the match, Mensah attacks Dar from behind. Maxxine Dupri slaps Mensah in the face. Chad Gable with a German Suplex. Otis plants Mensah with The Running Splash.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion, Noam Dar (2-1) via Pinfall In The Fifth Round

– Kelani Jordan blames Elektra Lopez for costing her the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. Lopez and Lola Vice accuse Jordan of being jealous. Roxanne Perez says that Vice should focus on becoming a champion instead making enemies out of the entire Women’s Locker Room.

Lyra Valkyria & Xia Li Segment

Lyra Valkyria: Well, I never dream that it could happen the way it did, but Lyra Valkyria is your NXT Women’s Championship. You know, whoever says that you shouldn’t meet your heroes, well, they never met Becky Lynch because she’s a true legend. But I didn’t just meet my hero, I beat her. I defeated an icon. And the now finest prize in NXT is around my waist. At Halloween Havoc, I brought it. Becky sure as hell brought it, too. But something that I will always remember is that all of you guys made this place feel like magic. And we showed the world what a main event women’s title match is all about. And you all have seen my story, and every bit of it is true. But I know that I’m not the only woman that dreams of holding this. And I know that locker room is packed full of hungry competitors that want to take this from me. And I know that all of their eyes are set on The Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline. Can I help you, Xia?

Xia Li: Did you see what I did to your hero Becky Lynch last night?

Lyra Valkyria: Yeah, I saw your attack, all because Becky told you if that you wanted a championship, you should go on and win one.

Xia Li: Now, I plan to take yours.

Xia drops one of the security guards with a Spinning Heel Kick. Lyra looks more than willing to give Xia a title shot as the segment ends.

– Tyler Bate Vignette.

– Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen offers Fallon Henley some major encouragement ahead of her big match.

– The Alpha Academy will appear in next week’s edition of The Supernova Sessions. Drew Gulak says that Chad Gable should be wiser with who he decides to surround himself with. Otis challenges Gulak to a match later on tonight.

Second Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley. The Winner Will Qualify For The 2023 Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Henley backs Stratton into the ropes. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Stratton pulls Henley down to the mat. Henley slaps Stratton in the chest. Henley with a hair pull takedown. Henley yanks Stratton off the ropes. Stratton ducks a clothesline from Henley. Henley applies a single leg crab. Henley drags Stratton back to the center of the ring. Stratton crawls to the bottom rope which forces the break. Stratton regroups on the outside. Stratton punches Henley in mid-air. Stratton rolls Henley back into the ring. Henley with a running haymaker. Henley has Stratton perched on the top turnbuckle. Henley with The SuperPlex for a two count. Henley reapplies the single leg crab. Stratton refuses to quit. Henley delivers a big right hand from the outside. Henley has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Forearm Exchange. Stratton blocks The German Suplex. Double HeadButt. Henley makes Stratton sit down on the canvas. Henley with a Leg Lariat for a two count. Stratton kicks the left knee of Henley. Henley with the backslide cover for a two count.

Stratton rocks Henley with a forearm smash. Stratton bodyslams Henley into the ropes. Henley answers with an overhand chop. Henley goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Stratton tosses her out of the ring. Stratton rolls Henley back into the ring. Stratton wraps the left leg of Henley around the steel ring post. Henley kicks Stratton in the face. Henley rolls Stratton over for a two count. Stratton kicks the left knee of Henley. Stratton with a SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Stratton goes after the right leg of Henley. Stratton applies a Modified Muta Lock. Henley repeatedly kicks Stratton in the face. Henley with two diving back elbow smashes. Henley with a Spinning Back Kick. Henley clotheslines Stratton. Henley with a running back elbow smash. Henley drops Stratton with a Running Face Plant for a two count. Stratton dropkicks the right knee of Henley. Stratton catches Henley in mid-air. Stratton with The Rolling Senton. Stratton goes for The Prettiest MoonSault Ever, but Henley ducks out of the way. Henley with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Stratton sends Henley face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Stratton delivers a chop block. Stratton connects with The Prettiest MoonSault Ever to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton via Pinfall

– McKenzie Mitchell had a backstage interview with Wes Lee. What made Wes Lee come back to NXT? Lee says that he couldn’t leave with his head hanging down. He was on a never-ending hamster wheel. He had to hop off track, but he’s back now. He has a whole list of things to do. Starting with smacking Dominik Mysterio in the mouth and getting back his North American Championship. Baron Corbin interrupts the conversation. Corbin says that nobody cares that Lee is back. Lee wants to know why Corbin is always angry, is it because he’s searching for relevancy? Corbin mentions that he could quit, stay home for three months, come back and demand a title shot against a guy he couldn’t beat. Corbin brags about beating up Ilja Dragunov last week. Lee is very excited to see Dragunov get his lick back, but he wouldn’t mind beating up Corbin in the meantime. Corbin calls Lee a failure.

– Kelly Kincaid had a backstage interview with Bron Breakker. Bron says that tonight will be the shortest comeback in WWE history. Bron calls Von Wagner an idiot for requesting this match.

– DIJAK Vignette.

Third Match: Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner w/Robert Stone

Shawn Michaels is allowing the referee to have discretion during this match as there must be a decisive winner. Breakker drives Wagner back first into the turnbuckles. Breakker with clubbing shoulder blocks. Wagner is throwing haymakers at Breakker. Wagner slams Breakker’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Wagner with a straight right hand. Breakker drives his knee into the midsection of Wagner. Wagner reverses out of the irish whip from Breakker. Breakker goes for a Flying Lariat off the steel ring steps, but Wagner counters with The Big Boot. Wagner is fired up. Wagner transitions into a corner mount. Breakker shoves Wagner. Wagner ducks a clothesline from Breakker. Wagner with a flying clothesline. Wagner gets a bit woozy in the corner. Breakker with a Running Knee Strike. Breakker tells Stone to shut up. Breakker is raining down haymakers in the corner. Wagner HeadButts Breakker. Breakker tackles Wagner. Breakker transitions into a ground and pound attack. Breakker with a Release German Suplex. Breakker with a Release Northern Lights Suplex.

Breakker applies The Steiner Recliner. Wagner drives Breakker face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Breakker with a running haymaker. Wagner is fired up. Wagner with three haymakers. Wagner whips Breakker across the ring. Wagner with two clotheslines. Wagner with The Butterfly Suplex. Wagner levels Breakker with The Body Avalanche. Wagner drops Breakker with The Big Boot. Wagner plays to the crowd. Breakker fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Wagner with a Flying Knee Strike for a two count. Wagner clears the announce table. Wagner goes for a PowerBomb, but Breakker lands back on his feet. Breakker sends Wagner face first into the steel ring post. Robert Stone grabs a steel chair. Breakker delivers a low blow. Breakker lifts Stone up in the air. Wagner saves the day for Stone. Breakker Spears Wagner on the floor. Breakker rolls Wagner back into the ring. Breakker connects with another Spear to pickup the victory. After the match, Stone clocks Breakker with the chair. Breakker starts choking Stone on the outside. Breakker says that he’s going to send Stone to the hospital. Wagner kicks Breakker in the gut. Wagner PowerBombs Breakker through the announce table.

Winner: Bron Breakker via Pinfall

– McKenzie Mitchell had a backstage interview with Carmelo Hayes. It’s been a turbulent couple of weeks. McKenzie wants to get Melo’s thoughts on Trick Williams return. He was shocked that his boy came back so quickly from a brutal attack. He was there when they loaded Trick up into the ambulance. He knows what McKenzie is trying to do. He didn’t attack Trick. He saw the look in his eyes and knows that Trick is listening to the outside voices that are pointing fingers directly at him. Trick wants answers, face to face, and that’s what he’ll get.

– The Brawling Brutes Vignette.

Fourth Match: Roxanne Perez & Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez

Arianna Grace appears on the stage and wishes all four ladies luck in this match. Roxanne Perez and Elektra Lopez will start things off. Lopez rocks Perez with a forearm smash. Lopez pulls Perez down to the mat. Short-Arm Reversal by Perez. Perez with forearm shivers. Lopez answers with a double throat thrust. Perez with The Fallaway Slam. Perez tags in Vice. Lopez starts rag dolling Perez in the ropes. Vice delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Vice hooks the outside leg for a one count. Vice applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Perez rolls Vice over for a one count. Perez applies a wrist lock. Perez ducks a clothesline from Vice. Perez with two overhand chops. Perez tags in Jordan. Perez turns Old School into an arm-drag. Jordan ducks a clothesline from Vice. Vice blocks The O’Connor Roll. Jordan with a Wrap Around Arm-Drag. Jordan dropkicks Vice for a two count. Vice drives Jordan back first into the turnbuckles. Lopez tags herself in. Lopez with a running back elbow smash. Lopez with a short-arm clothesline. Lopez follows that with an elbow drop for a two count. Lopez tags in Vice.

Lopez is choking Jordan with her boot. Vice with a Running Hip Attack. Vice whips Jordan across the ring. Jordan with a Running Crossbody Block for a one count. Jordan tags in Perez. Perez with The Lou Thez Press. Perez transitions into a ground and pound attack. Perez knocks Lopez off the ring apron. Vice delivers a gut punch. Vice kicks Perez in the ribs. Vice tags in Lopez. Leg Sweep/Lariat Combination for a one count. Lopez hammers down on Perez’s chest. Lopez tags in Vice. Double Hip Smash. Vice talks smack to Perez. Vice tugs on Perez’s hair. Perez ducks a clothesline from Vice. Perez with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Perez pops back on her feet. Perez tags in Jordan. Jordan with a series of forearm knockdowns. Jordan with a Cartwheel Back Elbow Smash. Jordan hits The Overdrive for a one count. Jordan tags in Perez. Vice sends Jordan face first into the middle rope. Perez stops Vice in her tracks. Vice with a Windmill Kick. Vice tags in Lopez. Perez with repeated back elbows. Perez dropkicks Lopez into Vice. Perez with a Spinning Back Kick. Perez delivers The Pop Rocks. Perez tags in Jordan. Perez lands The Suicide Dive. Jordan connects with The Split Legged MoonSault to pickup the victory. After the match, Karmen Petrovic attacks Grace from behind and wants her to shut the hell up.

Winner: Roxanne Perez & Kelani Jordan via Pinfall

– Joe Gacy Vignette.

Ilja Dragunov Promo

Last week, I needed to use every gram of energy to dispatch Carmelo Hayes. I could barely put one foot in front of the other. That’s how drained I was from that trilogy. He’s a warrior. I look very fondly on our several battles. But as I turn the corner, I get dropped by a force last week. Baron Corbin, you saw a little window of an opportunity and you took it. But you know, my eyes are the window to my soul. So, take a good look. We have met before, but with this title on my shoulder, I’m a different man. So, Baron, if you remember one thing, remember this, the only person that can slay the dragon is the dragon himself.

Fifth Match: Otis w/The Alpha Academy vs. Drew Gulak w/Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp and Myles Borne

Gulak applies a side headlock. Otis whips Gulak across the ring. Otis drops Gulak with a shoulder tackle. Otis starts shaking his hips. Otis taunts Gulak. Gulak kicks the left knee of Otis. Gulak grabs a side headlock. Otis breaks free from the hold. Otis with a short-arm clothesline. Otis with Two HeadButts. Otis follows that with a Corner Spear. Gulak sends Otis shoulder first into the steel ring post. Otis regroups on the outside. Gulak with a Running Uppercut. Gulak with a flying clothesline for a two count.

Gulak applies a wrist lock. Gulak transitions into a Cross-Arm-Breaker. Otis rolls Gulak over for a two count. Otis with a One-Arm PowerBomb. Otis catches Gulak in mid-air. Otis with a Belly to Back Suplex. Otis runs through two clotheslines from Gulak. Otis rolls around Gulak. Otis delivers The Pounce. Otis with three back elbow smashes. Otis sends Gulak to the corner. Otis with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Otis with a Western Lariat. Otis hits The Caterpillar. Otis connects with The Pop Up PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Otis via Pinfall

– Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James claim that they’re responsible for the raise of the Women’s Division. They both agree that neither Fallon Henley or Roxanne Perez deserve to be in The Iron Survivor Challenge, and they’ll be the final two standing.

– Chase U Vignette. Andre Chase & Duke Hudson will put their NXT Tag Team Titles on the line next week against The Family. There’s something fishy going on with Andre Chase and Jacy Jayne is trying to expose him.

– Shawn Michaels has appointed Mick Foley, Lita, Jerry The King Lawler and JBL will be deciding the qualifying matches for the upcoming Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Matches at NXT Deadline.

Sixth Match: Tyler Bate vs. DIJAK. The Winner Will Qualify For The 2023 Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Bate applies a side headlock. Dijak whips Bate across the ring. Dijak scores the forearm knockdown. Dijak kicks Bate in the face. Dijak with a forearm smash. Dijak with a running back elbow smash. Dijak blocks a boot from Bate. Bate with a knee lift. Bate with a diving uppercut for a two count. Bate grabs a side headlock. Bate repeatedly kicks Dijak in the face. Bate fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Standing Switch Exchange. Bate with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bate with a Flying Splash to the outside. Dijak catches Bate in mid-air. Dijak drives his knee into Bate’s back. Dijak flings Bate over the ringside barricade. Dijak rolls Bate back into the ring. Dijak hooks the outside leg for a two count. Dijak transitions into a ground and pound attack. Dijak goes into the cover and Bate kicks out at two. Dijak kicks Bate in the back. Dijak whips Bate across the ring. Bate ducks a clothesline from Dijak. Bate with three running uppercuts.

Bate blocks a boot from Dijak. Bate with The Exploder Suplex. Bate pops back on his feet. Bate with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Bate is raining down haymakers in the corner. Bate with heavy bodyshots. Bate HeadButts Dijak. Bate delivers The Avalanche Fisherman’s Suplex. Forearm Exchange. Bate with Two Bop and Bang’s. Dijak responds with High Justice for a two count. Dijak goes for The Cyclone Kick, but Bate counters with The Airplane Spin for a two count. Bate ducks a clothesline from Dijak. Dijak SuperKicks Bate. Bate dodges The Cyclone Boot. Bate with a Handspring Lariat for a two count. Dijak with a Vertical Toss. Dijak ascends to the top turnbuckle. Bate goes for The Avalanche German Suplex, but Dijak lands back on his feet. Dijak drops Bate with The Cyclone Boot for a two count. Dijak goes for Feast Your Eyes, but Bate lands back on his feet. Bate with two haymakers. Dijak denies The Tyler Driver #97. Bate with a knee lift. Bate goes for a Diving Uppercut, but Dijak counters with Feast Your Eyes to pickup the victory.

Winner: DIJAK via Pinfall

Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams and Lexis King Segment

Carmelo Hayes: Okay, alright, man, let’s cut to the chase. This thing is bigger than the NXT Championship. This is about my friend; this is about my brother. Trick, come out here, man, let’s talk about it. Trick, before you say anything, man, I just want to say that I understand exactly why you are upset. Look, man, you got blindsided, and the opportunity of a lifetime got taken away from you. I understand why you’re feeling the way you are. But you need to understand, man, that roadblocks are a part of this journey sometimes. Look, man, for example, look at our journey. I needed someone to have my back and who did I call? You. Put you on game. Championships after championships, I shared that glory with you. My best friend. Without Trick, there would be no Melo. So, before you start accusing me.

Trick Williams: Exactly, Melo, that’s exactly why I’m having a hard time trying to figure this whole thing out. Because over the last two years, I’ve done nothing but put the Trick Melo Gang, first. Your success had been my success. Every single time you won a championship, man, I was so proud of you, I felt like a won a championship myself. And I heard all the critiques, I took all the beat downs on the side. I did whatever it took so that whenever Melo shoots, he didn’t miss.

Carmelo Hayes: But Trick, it worked. You and me, we were like Shaq and Kobe out there, man. We were like Jordan and Pippen, man. When I won, you won.

Trick Williams: Exactly, Melo, whenever you won. It’s easy to talk like that when you got the ball and you’re taking all the shots. But what about now that Trick has the ball? Now that Trick is taking the shots. Why can’t you be there for me like I was there for you? Or better yet, here’s the better question, the question the whole world wants to know, the question I need to know.

Carmelo Hayes: Did I do what? Did I believe in you? Yes. Before Trick Williams became the hottest star in NXT, before the whoop that chants, I was there for you, Trick. Look, man, you need to understand that. I knew you were destined for greatness from the beginning, from when the NFL didn’t work out, all of that. Listen, everything Cena told you; I told you months ago. I knew you were destined for greatness. I knew you had the potential to be a once of a lifetime performer. So, does that answer your question, Trick?

Trick Williams: Melo, you know, I just wanted to do my own thing. I wanted to have my moments. I want to have my main events. You had your main events. Why couldn’t you see that I wanted mine, too? I can’t help but think about this. When you needed me, I had your back. Whenever you needed me, I was there. When you needed the fancy entrances, I did everything I could to make each entrance the best in all of WWE. But where are you when I need you? When I get jumped? When I get attacked? I didn’t see what happen, all I know is that you weren’t there.

Carmelo Hayes: So, you’re telling me that you didn’t see who attacked you?

Trick Williams: Look, all I know is that I got hit in the head and I went down. When I look at the referee beside me, all I heard was your voice. Boom, they put me in the ambulance. The only thing I could think about was my shot to go after the NXT Championship is gone.

Carmelo Hayes: Hold on, run that back. You’re saying you didn’t see who attacked you?

Trick Williams: What’s your mind on? Are you here? Oh, yeah, it’s whatever Melo wants to talk about. Exactly. So, let’s clear all the ice, let’s address the elephant in the room. Melo, did you attack me?

Carmelo Hayes: You want the truth?

Lexis King: Well, well, well. Ladies and gentlemen, we have quite the paradox here, don’t’ we? We have the friend who got brutally assaulted. And we have the first man that was at the scene of the crime, his best friend. Am I wrong, Melo?

Carmelo Hayes: Look, I know you’re new here, but do all of us a favor, shut the hell up and mind your business.

Trick Williams: Real talk, it doesn’t concern you. Mind your business while grown folks are talking.

Lexis King: Gentlemen, relax, I’m trying to help you get to the bottom of this. And it seems to me like everybody knows who did it, don’t they? Of course, it could’ve been someone else who did it? Someone who’s new here and is trying to make an impact. Someone dark and dirty like you’ve never seen. Someone with a mind so twisted, with thoughts so unclean. Now, ask yourself, Trick, are you sure it was Melo that assaulted you?

Trick Williams: I told you once, now get out of here while grown folks are talking.

Lexis King: I want you to say it. I want you to say what everyone in this building is thinking. You have been sucking your thumb for weeks.

Trick accidentally punches Carmelo Hayes. King scurries out of the ring. Trick helps Melo get back on his feet. Trick hugs Melo as the show goes off the air.

