Ronda Rousey and Marina Shafir are set to join forces and face Athena & Billie Starkz at REVOLVER Ureal on November 16, as announced by Wrestling REVOLVER.

Additionally, there will be a match between “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Bryan Keith.

The ticket sales from this event will be donated to Lahaina Wildfire Relief.

Rousey returned to the ring on October 27 at a Lucha VaVOOM show in Los Angeles, marking her first wrestling appearance since departing from WWE after this year’s SummerSlam in August, where she put over Shayna Baszler. Rousey & Shafir scored a win in a tag match against Brian Kendrick & Taya Valkyrie at the Lucha VaVOOM event.