Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed working for Bill Watts and more. Here are the highlights:

On the booking process under Bill Watts:

“Oh, he knew where he was going. Okay. It’d be several months out. Yeah. He’s just it’s hard to get it out of him, though, you know. Yeah. He’s kayfabe to me. I don’t half the shit.”

On Savio Vega:

“Oh, I thought Savio was a great cat, man. He’s a good guy. I didn’t get a whole lot of time around him, but one time I was around him. He’s pretty tight with Taker, and if you’re tight with Taker, you’re tight with me.”

