AEW will hold Collision from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, KS this Saturday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,661 tickets and there are 558 left.

The show is set up for 3,219 seats. Here is the updated card for the show:

Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer

Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox

The Acclaimed’s National 69 Day Celebration