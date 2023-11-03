Bryan Danielson is currently sidelined due to a broken orbital bone, but the injury did not occur as originally believed.

The initial belief was it happened during the tag team match with Claudio Castagnoli against Orange Cassidy and Kazuchika Okada on last week’s Dynamite. The injury happened during a recent match with Andrade on Collision. There was a belief it happened in a spot when he clashed heads with Andrade.

Tony Schiavone announced in the AEW Control Center this week that Danielson has recently had surgery for a broken orbital bone and will be out of action until later this year.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the way Danielson sustained the injury was unique, as it occurred early on in his match against Andrade on Collision. Danielson told a few people that the injury actually happened during the opening collar and elbow tie up, when he accidentally caught a forearm or elbow.