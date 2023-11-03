AEW has signed Ric Flair to a multi-year contract following his debut on last Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, where Flair was revealed as Tony Khan’s gift to Sting, leading up to Sting’s retirement at next year’s Revolution PPV. Flair noted he wanted to be at Sting’s side until his retirement at Revolution.

The announcement made by AEW also mentioned Flair’s Woooooo! Energy drink. Flair has confirmed that he took the deal to WWE, but they turned it down.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Flair’s deal with AEW is similar to that of Randy Savage’s deal with WCW in the mid-1990s. This deal includes the energy drink, which will cover a significant portion, if not all, of Flair’s salary in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio on Thursday, Flair and business partner Chad Bronstein confirmed that Flair is tied to AEW for the next two years.