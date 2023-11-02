As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair signed a multi-year contract with AEW earlier today, one which also includes the Nature Boy’s Woooo! Energy Drink being the official beverage of AEW. The full press release can be read here.

Fightful Select has now provided some further details into how the deal came together. According to the report, Flair’s deal with AEW is very similar to Randy Savage’s WCW deal in the mid-90s. The Macho Man took a lucrative sponsorship deal with Slim Jim during that time, one that paid for a significant portion of his WCW salary. The same is said to be with Flair and his Wooooo! Energy drink.

That’s not all. Fightful asked their AEW sources what the motivation was for adding Flair to the roster. They said that merchandising was a potential key factor, citing video games, action figures, and genera merchandise as something that Flair could help the company sell.

Flair debuted for AEW on the October 25th edition of AEW Dynamite, where he told Sting he would be by his side for his final run. Wrestling Headlines will continue to give you updates as this is an ongoing story.

