In case you haven’t had your fill of CM Punk news, a new report gives yet another update as to where the Second City Saint stands with WWE.

According to Fightful Select, WWE had prepared its talent to answer any questions regarding CM Punk at the Fastlane press conference that took place last month following the Fastlane event. Triple H was prepared to answer questions as well. However, no members of the media asked any questions about Punk that day, something that surprised those in WWE as they expected many questions due to the rumors of their talks surfacing.

As far as where Punk and WWE are at now, the word going around is that WWE is still not interested in bringing him back but of course “things can always change.” Meanwhile, the former two-time AEW Champion recently turned up backstage at TNA Bound For Glory. Top executive Scott D’Amore has said multiple times he would love to have Punk on Team TNA.

