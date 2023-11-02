The viewership numbers are in for the November 1st edition of AEW Dynamite.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode drew 832,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.28 in the 18-49 demographic. This is up from the October 25th episode, which drew 774,000 viewers and a rating of 0.24 in the key demo. Dynamite was up against Game 5 of the World Series, where the Texas Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks to win their first world championship.

Dynamite featured Orange Cassidy defending the International Championship against Claudio Castagnoli and saw MJF team with The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass in the evening’s main event. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on AEW viewership numbers on a weekly basis.