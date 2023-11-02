Erick Redbeard opens up about losing Brodie Lee and Bray Wyatt.

The former WWE and AEW star spoke about his fallen friends during a recent interview on Insight With Chris Van Vilet. Redbeard says he’s doing okay but still feels the loss for Lee and Wyatt on a daily basis.

I’m doing okay. I mean, it’s obviously been rough for the wrestling world. And, you know, it’s just one of those things. And with, you know, the passing of Jon, you know, Brodie, it was a shock. And then with, with Windham, it’s like, you don’t know where to start or begin. And it’s, it’s one of those things that, you know, when you experience loss, it’s like, you don’t know how to react, then I still don’t know how to react.

Redbeard doesn’t call himself a spiritual person, but does feel the presence of Lee and Wyatt when he performs around the world.

And no matter what I do, I always feel, you know, them with me. And wrestling’s worse, I think, because when I’m in the ring, I spent so much time with them that when I do any show lately, it’s constantly reminded, either by just popping myself in the ring by doing a move and thinking of somebody yelling in the corner at me and laughing or the crowd, reminding me it’s just one of those things. And keeping busy is, you know, my key, to just kind of moving on and, you know, concentrating on my family and myself.

Check out Redbeard’s full interview below.