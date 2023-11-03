Sammy Guevara got a concussion at the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event. He was teaming up with Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita to defeat Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi.

After the show, Don Callis announced that Guevara was not allowed to wrestle due to his medical condition, although he never mentioned the concussion.

Guevara noted on his Instagram Story that he’s still not medically cleared. Sammy responded to a fan asking about his status:

“Man, I wish I had an answer. I’m still not cleared.”

We wish Guevara a speedy recovery.