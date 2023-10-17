Sammy Guveara provides an update on his health.

The Spanish-Sex God last wrestled for AEW at the October 1st WrestleDream pay-per-view, where he, Konosuke Takeshita, and Will Ospreay defeated Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Chris Jericho in trios action. Unfortunately for Guevara, he suffered an injury in that match and has not competed for AEW since.

Today, the former three-time TNT Champion took to social media and announced that he’s still not cleared to compete, but is getting better everyday. He also reminds fans that he hates Chris Jericho.

Good news, bad news. Bad news I’m not cleared yet. Good news everyday I’m feeling better. Sorry Houston I really wanted to put on a show for y’all. Hopefully next time. Also Fuck Chris Jericho.

Check out Guevara’s post below.