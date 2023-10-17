Natalya opens up about possibly retiring.

The WWE star and former multi-time women’s champion discussed this topic during a recent interview on Insight With Chris Van Vilet. The Queen of Harts begins by saying that she still feels good and wants to wrestle, so she doesn’t plan on hanging them up anytime soon.

I just feel so good. That’s the crazy thing is that, like people always say oh, when are you gonna wrap it up? When is it gonna be done? It’s like, Listen, this is Hotel California. You can check out anytime you want, but you can never leave. Once you do this, like I’m a wrestler through and through like it’ll never ever, ever, ever, ever leave me ever. It’s a community. It’s a family. It’s a lifestyle. It’s a way of life and it doesn’t mean that I’ll be competing forever.

Natalya then recalled a time she saw Rey Mysterio wrestle Roman Reigns, stating that Mysterio is still doing some of the best work of his career and he is 50 years old.

When I saw Rey Mysterio, I was watching him in a match. I was live at a show and I went into the crowd and like put a hat on and watched him you know, I was incognito and I watched Rey perform live, it was in Mexico and he was wrestling Roman Reigns. And I was just like Rey is almost 50 and he is doing the best work of his career. He’s so inspiring, his gear, his look his energy, his vibe, his ability to move around to make people feel something and granted he was in there with one of the greatest of all time Roman, but Rey is one of the greatest of all time. He just inspires me so much and like I’m you know, I’m not close to being done when I look at like what Rey’s doing. I’m like Rey inspires me to want to do so much more and to also help people you know, because you look at who Rey’s worked with and how much he’s helped people even with Santos right now you know. I look up to so much as Rey, what he’s done.

You can check out Nattie’s full interview below.