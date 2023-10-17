WWE NXT Results 10/17/23

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: The Bada Bing Bada Boom Battle Royal. The Winners Will Become The Number One Contenders For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

The Participants: (The Creed Brothers, Edris Enofe & Malik Blade, Humberto Carrillo & Angel Garza, Andre Chase & Duke Hudson, Bronco Nima & Lucien Price, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, Drew Gulak & Damon Kemp, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger, The Brawling Brutes and Gallus)

The Order Of Eliminations

1.) Damon Kemp & Drew Gulak was eliminated by Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen

2.) Hank Walker & Tank Ledger was eliminated by Bronco Nima

3.) Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen was eliminated by Gallus

4.) Edris Enofe & Malik Blade was eliminated by Ridge Holland

5.) Gallus was eliminated by The Creed Brothers

6.) Bronco Nima & Lucien Price was eliminated by The Brawling Brutes

7.) The Brawling Brutes was eliminated by Bronco Nima, Lucien Price and Scrypts

8.) The Creed Brothers was eliminated by Humberto Carrillo & Angel Garza

– Julius Creed originally eliminated Humberto Carrillo, but the referee didn’t see it. Los Lotharios took advantage of the situation and tossed The Creed Brothers out of the ring. Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail appears at the ringside area to cheer on Chase U.

Los Lotharios gangs up on Chase during the commercial break. Carrillo puts his leg on the back of Chase’s neck. Carrillo is choking Chase with his boot. Carrillo levels Chase with a Body Avalanche. Carrillo dropkicks Hudson off the ring apron. Chase sends Garza shoulder first into the steel ring post. Chase sends Carrillo tumbling to the floor. Garza with a Running Enzuigiri. Chase is throwing haymakers at Garza. Garza stops Chase in his tracks. Chase rolls under a clothesline from Garza. Chase tags in Hudson. Hudson with a flurry of strikes. Hudson blasts Garza off the apron. Hudson ducks a clothesline from Carrillo. Hudson with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Hudson unloads a flurry of left jabs. Hudson drops Garza with The Chase U Elbow.

Hudson with an Assisted MoonSault into Garza. Hudson with a Running Senton Splash. Carrillo reverses out of the irish whip from Hudson. Hudson with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Chase with a Hurricanrana on the floor. Hudson tags in Chase. Chase with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Garza pulls Hudson off the apron. Garza drives Hudson sternum first into the steel ring steps. Garza drops Hudson with a DDT on the floor. Carrillo rolls Chase over for a two count. Carrillo turns a Sunset Flip into a Sit-Out PowerBomb for a two count. Carrillo tags in Garza. The referee gets distracted by Brutus Creed. Julius pulls Garza out of the ring. Chase connects with The Victory Roll to pickup the victory.

9.) Humberto Carrillo & Angel Garza was eliminated by Andre Chase & Duke Hudson

Winner: Andre Chase & Duke Hudson via Pinfall

– Blair Davenport Vignette. Davenport has unfinished business with Gigi Dolin and challenges her to a match at NXT Halloween Havoc.

Lexis King Promo

Superstars from the past, they would show me clips they had of my father. Tell me how much they loved him. And you know what I do? I look them right in the eye and lie straight through my teeth and say, yeah, I loved him, too. Well, the reality is, when you’re just four years old, you don’t know what love is. Hell, I never knew that man. He spent more time in a hotel room than he did in my own home. You expect me to love him? I am no one’s shadow. Halloween Havoc is the start of my career, not the continuation of someone else’s. I’m going to take that first step in forging my own path. And I’m going to make my name bigger than his ever was. And that name is Lexis King.

Carmelo Hayes, Baron Corbin, DIJAK, Ilja Dragunov and Trick Williams Segment

Carmelo Hayes: Hey, yo. It’s good to be Melo, am I right? Last week, I stood in this very ring with the greatest of all-time, John Cena, let’s talk about it. Not to mention, I stood right there on that isle way, shoulder to shoulder with The Phenom, The Deadman, A Hall Of Famer, The Undertaker. Man, this life is crazy, I feel like I’m living in a video game on Universe Mode, let’s talk about it, for real.

Baron Corbin: Melo, Melo, Melo, listen. I’m standing back there and I’m listening to you being a little fan boy. And I’m not going to do that for the next ten minutes. I thought you were different than all of these people here, but I was wrong. Do you know where fans should be? In the stands, not in this ring. I mean, I walk by Shawn Michaels Office and I saw you sitting with John Cena for over an hour. Didn’t you ask for a picture and an autograph? You did the same thing with Cody Rhodes. We saw the pose with The Undertaker, it’s been all over your Instagram. You probably got it framed on your wall. Listen, I’m going to give you some advice, maybe you should concentrate more on being a superstar than a fan. And you might still have your championship.

DIJAK: You two want to talk about what you can do, what you ought to do. But you should be focusing on what I’m going to do to you and that’s beat the both of you and take the NXT Championship from Ilja Dragunov after I beat him. You see, Melo, believe or not, Corbin is right. All the showboating that you do, all that pandering you do, that’s not going to make a difference when you stand in the ring with me. Look into my eyes.

Baron Corbin: Nobody is looking into your eyes; you’re wearing sunglasses inside.

DIJAK: What did you say to me? That’s real cute, Corbin. I see you standing in the back, crying and complaining because people don’t shake your hand and because people don’t respect you and your experience. You want people to be afraid of you. I’ve got some news for you, boys. You never put my name on a jersey and I’m not afraid of anybody, especially not you.

Baron Corbin: Listen, what are you yelling about? I mean, literally, if you’re not afraid of me it’s because of two reasons. One, you don’t know me. The other is, you’re just plain out stupid.

Carmelo Hayes: Now that I think about it, maybe it’s a mixture of both. And Dijak, man, you’re right, you never been on a jersey, but I can have a one custom made for your big ass any day of the week, man. You want to beat me so bad, I can put you on a jersey.

DIJAK: I’m the man who dropped Ilja Dragunov. And I’m going to drop you and I’m going to drop you and there’s not a damn thing the two of you can do about it.

Ilja Dragunov: Gentlemen, listen, maybe I wouldn’t use that word for you, Dijak, after what you did to me last week. Instead of talking, the three of you should be concentrating on the fierce battle that awaits you. I will be watching who emerges as the next challenger to my NXT Title on Night Two of Halloween Havoc. But I’ll leave you with this, last week historical, but before Cody Rhodes left his duties as the General Manager, he made one last decision. So, tonight’s main event will not be a Triple Threat Match. Tonight’s main event will be a Fatal Four Way Match. And the last competitor is this man.

It’s Trick Williams, ladies and gentlemen.

Trick Willams: Hey, yo, cut the music. I’m not going to lie; it is what it is. This match just became a Fatal Four Way. Now, this match became a Fatal Four Way, fellas, let’s talk about it.

DIJAK: Let’s talk about how you just stabbed your best friend in the back.

Trick Williams: Hold on there, let’s talk about how you keep sticking that big ass finger into everybody’s business.

Baron Corbin: Let’s talk about those ugly ass pants.

Trick Williams: Baron Corbin, come on, man. I like you. But everyone knows that you are the last person in this building to talk about anything ugly. I didn’t come out here to talk about ugly. I came out here to talk about this match, man. It’s my moment. If I win this match, I’ll be your next NXT Champion. And Melo, I know you’re good with this, it doesn’t change anything at all.

Baron Corbin: It changes everything. Look at your boy. He’s shook. You stabbed him in the back. Last week, you were taking pictures with Cena, Cody and Taker, and this man went into business for himself. He got himself put into a match he doesn’t belong in. Melo, listen, let me tell you the worst part of it all, he did it all behind your back and he never told you about it.

Carmelo Hayes: Hey, you know what? I’m not going to let either of you throw me off my game because I know who I am, and I know who he is. And I know exactly what it takes to win that NXT Championship. And I’m willing to put any down to get back to the top.

DIJAK: What about him?

A pier six brawl ensues in the ring to close the segment.

– Fallon Henley had a backstage confrontation with Tiffany Stratton. Henley was trying to give advice to the young female competitors who are participating in the Women’s Breakout Tournament. They shouldn’t seek advice from Stratton because she’s self-absorbed. Stratton goes over resume and how she brought the fight to a woman who main evented WrestleMania. Stratton says that Henley is giving off poor vibes.

Second Match: Karmen Petrovic vs. Jaida Parker In A First Round Match In The 2023 NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Petrovic backs Parker into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Parker rocks Petrovic with a forearm smash. Parker goes for a Bodyslam, but Petrovic lands back on her feet. Petrovic applies a side headlock. Petrovic transitions into a hammerlock. Petrovic sweeps out the legs of Parker. Parker drops down on the canvas. Petrovic ducks a clothesline from Parker. Petrovic with a flying forearm. Parker clings onto the middle rope. Petrovic drives her knee into the midsection of Parker. Petrovic with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Petrovic with a Running Boot for a two count. Parker slams the left shoulder of Petrovic on the top rope.

Parker works on the left shoulder of Petrovic with repeated shoulder blocks. Parker with a Swinging Arm-Ringer. Parker drops her weight on the left shoulder of Petrovic. Petrovic rolls Parker over for a two count. Petrovic with a Heel Kick. Parker sends Petrovic to the corner. Parker lays Petrovic flat on the middle turnbuckle. Parker slaps Petrovic in the chest. Parker with a Leg Drop for a two count. Parker applies a chin bar. Petrovic with heavy bodyshots. Parker drives her knee into the midsection of Petrovic. Petrovic with another leg sweep. Petrovic scores a forearm knockdown. Petrovic clotheslines Parker. Petrovic with a Running Leg Lariat. Petrovic with a Spinning Roundhouse Kick. Petrovic makes Parker tap out to The Code Of Silence.

Winner: Karmen Petrovic via Submission

Third Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Tegan Nox w/Natalya

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Valkyria takes the left arm of Nox. Wrist Lock Exchange. Valkyria with a drop toe hold. Valkyria applies a front face lock. Nox transitions into a hammerlock. Nox rams her knuckles across Valkryia’s ribs. Valkyria with an inside cradle for a one count. Strong lockup. Valkyria applies a side headlock. Nox sends Valkyria to the corner. Following a snap mare takeover, Nox with a shoulder tackle. Valkyria drops down on the canvas. Valkyria leapfrogs over Nox. Nox lunges over Valkyria. Nox dodges The Spinning Heel Kick. Nox rocks Valkyria with a forearm smash. Valkyria dives over Nox. Valkyria rolls Nox over for a two count. Nox applies an arm-bar. Valkyria with a side headlock takeover. Rollup Exchange. Nox drops Valkyria with a european uppercut. Valkyria sends Nox crashing to the outside. Valkyria with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Valkyria rolls Nox back into the ring. Valkyria ducks a clothesline from Nox. Both ladies are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block.

Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Nox uppercuts Valkyria. Valkyria with the backslide cover for a two count. Valkyria with a Spinning Back Kick. Valkyria kicks Nox in the chest. Valkyria headbutts the midsection of Nox. Valkyria with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Valkyria with clubbing mid-kicks. Valkyria lands a nasty head kick for a two count. Nox avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Valkyria goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Nox counters with The Bridging Fallaway Slam for a two count. Nox with a Sit-Out Gourdbuster. Nox with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Nox reverses out of the irish whip from Valkyria. Valkyria with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Valkyria puts Nox on the top turnbuckle. Valkyria and Nox are trading back and forth shots. Nox sends Valkyria chest first into the canvas. Nox with The SomerSault Senton for a two count.

Nox blasts Valkyria with The PK. Nox with a Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Nox rolls Valkyria back into the ring. Nox hooks the outside leg for a two count. Nox gets distracted by Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Nox with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Valkyria connects with The Spinning Heel Kick to pickup the victory. After the match, Valkyria grabs the microphone and says that she’s going to continue to kick down doors at Halloween Havoc. Becky Lynch appears on the titantron and congratules Valkyria on her victory. Becky respects Valkyria’s journey. She acknowledges that Valkyria is very good, but she’s just better. The NXT Women’s Title is Becky’s purpose. This could be a dream match for Valkyria, but when the bell rings she needs to despise Becky because that’s the only shot she got of beating her. Becky welcomes Valkyria to the big time.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria via Pinfall

– Carmelo Hayes is upset that Trick Williams blindsided him. Trick said that he took advice from John Cena last week. Time is important and Trick likes gold, and he wants more of it. He’s in the same position Carmelo was this time last year. Trick apologies for not coming to Carmelo first with this information, but he was nervous to tell him. Carmelo says that he’s Trick’s biggest fan and he could’ve told him what was going on. Now they have to face each other, and Carmelo is going to do what he has to do to win. Trick tells Carmelo to keep the same energy. No matter what happens tonight, The Trick and Melo Gang will still be in tack.

– Gigi Dolin accepts Blair Davenport’s challenge, but she raises the stakes by spinning the wheel and making the deal. Their match next week will be a Lights Out Match. Dolin calls Davenport a bitch.

– Robert Stone is trying to give Von Wagner encouragement during his recovery.

Fourth Match: Shotzi Blackheart vs. Kiana James

James kicks Blackheart in the gut. James hammers down on the back of Blackheart’s neck. James starts shoving Blackheart around the ring. James drives Blackheart face first into the canvas. James talks smack to Blackheart. Slap Exchange. Blackheart with a deep arm-drag. Blackheart with forearm shivers. Blackheart with a Flying Crossbody Block. Misfired Clotheslines. Blackheart is playing mind games with James. Blackheart avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Blackheart rolls James over for a one count. Blackheart applies The Sleeper Hold. James backs Blackheart into the turnbuckles. James kicks Blackheart in the face. Blackheart applies The Upside Down. James kicks Blackheart in the face. James drives Blackheart face first into the steel ring post. James kicks Blackheart off the ring apron. James has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

James with clubbing shoulder blocks. Blackheart answers with a knee lift. Blackheart sends James face first into the middle rope. James with a running clothesline for a two count. James applies a rear chin lock. Blackheart with an arm-drag takeover. Blackheart dives over James. Blackheart with two diving clotheslines. Blackheart with a Roundhouse Kick. Blackheart follows that with The Rolling Elbow. Blackheart with a Switch Kick. James launches Blackheart over the top rope. Blackheart with another Roundhouse Kick. Blackheart nails James with a DDT in the ropes. Blackheart lands The Suicide Dive. Blackheart rolls James back into the ring. James shoves Blackheart off the top turnbuckle. James gets distracted by Roxanne Perez who steals the brick from her purse. Blackheart clocks James with the loaded purse bag. Blackheart is trying to channel her inner Eddie Guerrero for a moment, throwing the purse back into James hands. Blackheart sends James shoulder first into the steel ring post. Blackheart connects with The Diving Senton Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shotzi Blackheart via Pinfall

– McKenzie Mitchell had a backstage interview with Meta-Four. Noam Dar says that he’s at the hospital right now with Jakara Jackson. Jakara was medically disqualified from the Women’s Breakout Tournament. Akira Tozawa wants Noam Dar’s attention.

– Trick Williams got jumped in the backstage area.

– Dominik Mysterio is tired of wasting his time with Nathan Frazer. Mysterio gets into a massive brawl with Frazer that spills into the NXT Arena. Frazer with a double leg takedown. Frazer tees off on Mysterio. Mysterio blocks The SuperKick. Frazer with an Enzuigiri. Frazer with a Twisting Vertical Suplex. Frazer goes for The Phoenix Splash, but Rhea Ripley pulls Mysterio out of the ring.

– Roxanne Perez doesn’t understand Kiana James obsession with her. With Shotzi being the host of Halloween Havoc, Perez gets a chance to spin the wheel, make the deal. Perez and James will be having a Devil’s Playground Match.

Fifth Match: Arianna Grace vs. Brinley Reece In A First Round Match In The 2023 NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

Grace wants Reece to kiss her royal hand. Reece starts bending Grace’s fingers. Reece sends Grace to the corner. Reece bodyslams Grace. Reece with a hammer throw. Grace side steps Reece into the turnbuckles. Grace with a forearm across the back of Reece. Grace with a Judo Throw. Grace follows that with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Grace repeatedly stomps on Reece’s chest. Grace with a single leg takedown for a two count.

Grace with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Grace applies a chin bar. Grace drives her knee into the midsection of Reece. Reece with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Reece rolls Grace over for a two count. Grace kicks Reece in the gut. Reece with Three Suplex’s. Reece with a Handstand Lariat. Reece is fired up. Grace fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Grace rakes the eyes of Reece. Grace drives Reece face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Grace connects with a Judo Hip Throw to pickup the victory.

Winner: Arianna Grace via Pinfall

– Bron Breakker has no sympathy for Robert Stone and Von Wagner. Stone challenges Breakker to a match at Halloween Havoc. Breakker likes that idea a lot and Stone will suffer the same fate as Wagner and that’s a trip to the hospital.

Night One NXT Halloween Havoc Match Card

– Tony D’Angelo & Channing Lorenzo (c) vs. Andre Chase & Duke Hudson For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

– Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin In A Lights Out Match

– The Semi-Finals Of The 2023 NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

– Lexis King Will Make His In-Ring Debut

– Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James In A Devil’s Playground Match

– Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Sixth Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Baron Corbin vs. DIJAK In A Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match For The WWE NXT Championship

