WWE continues to change without Vince McMahon.

Triple H has been taking WWE to new heights ever since McMahon retired one year ago, and has continued to leave his imprint on programming despite McMahon occasionally making some changes remotely. Fans can expect more Triple H trends, like talent returning and longer matchups, to continue.

According to Fightful Select, WWE has been trying to establish more of its in-ring product, which is why there have been matches like Gunther vs. Bronson Reed, Ricochet vs. Nakamura, and so on. One source told the publication that this was very important for them to showcase the talented wrestlers on its roster.

A different source told the publication that Vince McMahon’s influence was felt every time he made a change. The only time it was noted to be “a disaster” was the Raw after WrestleMania 39, which McMahon had a lot of his hands in. For now, it seems that Triple H will continue to put out the product he wants, one that is different from the previous regime.