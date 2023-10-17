The viewership numbers are in for the October 16th edition of WWE Raw.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode drew 1,483,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.44 in the 18-49 demographic. The viewership number is down 5% from the October 9th episode, which drew 1,557,000, but the key demo number is up 4% from last week’s 0.43 rating.

Raw was headlined by the Judgment Day reclaiming the Undisputed Tag Team Titles from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. The red-brand had stiff competition as it was broadcast at the same time as Dallas Cowboys vs. LA Chargers Monday Night game.

Follow Wrestling Headlines for all WWE related news and stories.

Follo