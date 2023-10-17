A big honor for AEW star Anthony Bowens.

The current reigning Trios Champion and former tag champion was named the #1 groundbreaker for Out Magazine’s Top 100 Out list. Bowens himself would later comment on this honor on social media. He writes:

I’m extremely honored to be named the #1 groundbreaker on the @outmagazine 2023 Out100 list. A list highlighting this yea’rs most impactful & influential LGBTQ+ people. I love you all & thank you for coming along with me on this amazing journey.

Bowens is a proud member of the LGBTQ community. Earlier this year, a segment he was involved in on AEW Rampage went viral after Bowens proudly proclaimed he was gay when getting hit on by Harley Cameron from QTV. You can read about that here, or check out his latest social media post below.