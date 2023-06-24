Anthony Bowens comments on a moment from last night’s AEW Rampage that ended up going viral online.

The former tag champion told Harley Cameron that he was gay after the QTV member claimed that he was interested in her, a moment that received a huge ovation from the live crowd in Chicago and even started a “he’s gay” chant. While Bowens is openly out in his real-life, this was the first time he’s spoken about his sexuality on AEW programming. The segment has since garnered over 5 million views across social platforms like Youtube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Bowens has since taken to Twitter to react to the positive feedback from fans all around the world. He writes, “If ya told me years ago, I’d have an arena chanting HE’S GAY at me in the most POSITIVE of ways, I’d say you’re crazy. It’s pretty cool to see how far we’ve come. Still more work to do. Happy Pride.” In a separate tweet he writes, “This app has been beyond negative and atrocious since the sale, so I’m happy The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass have been able to spread love and positivity on here this weekend.”

It was reported earlier today that the segment was put together by QT Marshall and Billy Gunn (Daddy Ass), with Bowens being consulted as to make sure he was comfortable. You can read about that here. Check out Bowens’ tweets below.

If ya told me years ago, I’d have an arena chanting HE’S GAY at me in the most POSITIVE of ways, I’d say you’re crazy. It’s pretty cool to see how far we’ve come. Still more work to do. Happy Pride #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/CgBM8QJWWn — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) June 24, 2023