Roman Reigns has reached another incredible milestone as WWE Universal Champion.

Today, The Tribal Chief reached 1,028 days with the Universal title, surpassing Pedro Morales (1,027 days) to become the fourth longest world champion in WWE history. Reigns now only trails Hulk Hogan (1,474 days), Bob Backlund (2,135 days) and Bruno Sammartino (2,803 days).

Reigns began his Universal Championship run at Payback 2020, where he defeated The Fiend and Braun Strowman in a triple-threat match, his first match back after taking some time off during the COVID-19 era. He added the WWE Championship to his collection at WrestleMania 38 when he defeated Brock Lesnar in a title for title showdown. He has successfully defended the belt 28 times over names like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Riddle, and many more.