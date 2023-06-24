The preliminary viewership numbers are in for last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to TV Ratings Guide, the episode drew an average of 2.25 million viewers overnight, a slight decrease from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.278 million that eventually grew to 2.430 when final ratings came out. The blue-brand scored a rating of 0.55 in the 18-49 demographic, which was number one for the night.

SmackDown saw Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler become Undisputed Women’s Tag Team Champions, the return of Liv Morgan, and continue WWE’s build towards next weekend’s Money In The Bank premium live event. As a reminder, full ratings will be out next week. Follow Wrestling Headlines for the latest WWE news and stories.