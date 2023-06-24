This past Friday’s AEW Rampage saw a segment featuring The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster), Daddy Ass, and members of QTV. At one point, Harley Cameron suggested that Bowens was interested in her, with Bowens reminding Cameron that he was gay. While Bowens is openly out in real-life this was the first time he has said this on AEW programming. The moment ended up going viral on social media, with over 5 million views across Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube.

According to Fightful Select, the segment was largely put together by QT Marshall and Billy Gunn (Daddy Ass). Marshall reportedly spoke with Bowens about whether he was comfortable proclaiming that he was gay on television, something that Bowens was all for.

The report also notes that the segment was originally scheduled for AEW Dynamite, but it was moved to AEW Rampage so it could have the proper time. The segment ended with Johnny TV (Elite) making his official return and attacking The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass.

If you missed it, watch Bowens tell Cameron he’s gay below.