Johnny TV, formerly known as Johnny Elite, is back in AEW.
The longtime industry veteran made a surprise appearance on this evening’s edition of Rampage from Chicago, where he aligned with QTV led by QT Marshall and attacked The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass. Johnny wrestled a string of matches for AEW back in 2022.
JOHNNY TV IS HERE!!!
WATCH #AEWRampage on TNT!@platinummax | @bowens_official | @realbillygunn | @TheRealMorrison pic.twitter.com/Jlrlz0KagU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 24, 2023
It was reported earlier in the week that Johnny TV had signed with AEW and will be a regular going forward. You can read about that here.
Full results to Rampage can be found here.