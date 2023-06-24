Johnny TV, formerly known as Johnny Elite, is back in AEW.

The longtime industry veteran made a surprise appearance on this evening’s edition of Rampage from Chicago, where he aligned with QTV led by QT Marshall and attacked The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass. Johnny wrestled a string of matches for AEW back in 2022.

It was reported earlier in the week that Johnny TV had signed with AEW and will be a regular going forward. You can read about that here.

