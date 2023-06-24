Forbidden Door-eve-eve is here and it’s an AEW-filled weekend, so let’s get started:

The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Axel Rico, Darius Latrell, & Koda Hernandez

Swerve Strickland & The United Empire vs. CHAOS

Anna Jay vs. Skye Blue

Douki vs. Jungle Jack Perry

AEW Rampage 6/23/23

From the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois! Chris Jericho, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur are on commentary and we’re getting started hot as usual!

Match #1. Chaos vs. The United Empire & Swerve Strickland

Yoh hits the drop toe hold on Ospreay and Chuck gets the tag, as does Chuck. Swerve misses a corner charge and Chuck hits a flapjack and a basement dropkick. Double back elbow and a double elbow drop by Best Friends. Fletcher in now and Trent lays some chips into the chest. Back body drop by Fletcher before blocking a tornado DDT, however Trent scores with a half-and-half suplex. Body slam by Fletcher but a pair of knees by RPG Vice. Knee off the top to a prone Fletcher, draped over the top rope. Chaos clears the ring of the bad guys and the four-way hug is blocked. Rolling Thunder Flatliner by Swerve to Yoh. Huge spinning back breaker by Ospreay to Rocky gets two. Cobb in now and Rocky can’t move him. Foreamr to the back by Cobb, clothesline, and a big body slam. Cobb works over Romero throughout the break. Rocky tags Yoh and Ospreay gets the tag himself. Handspring corkscrew kick by Ospreay and a springboard that misses. Yoh follows up with a front chancery half-and-half suplex with a bridge for two. Soul Food and half-and-half combo to Ospreay followed by a huge lariat by Rocky. Four-way hug! Superkick by Yoh to Ospreay and a Falcon Arrow, but a Swerve kick breaks it up. Pump kick by Swerve off the apron to Rocky. Cobb corners Yoh and a double enziguir by Fletcher and Ospreay. Spinning back suplex by Cobb gets a two count. Hidden Blade to Yoh and this one is over.

Winners: United Empire & Swerve Strickland

Rating: ***. All action eight-man tag match here. Fun from start to finish, with Ospreay getting the win ahead of his big showdown with Kenny Omega this weekend.

Who’s ready for story time with Adam Cole, baybay? I take that back, MJF interrupts before Cole even gets to the microphone. MJF thanks Cole for accepting his match with Tanahashi for him, and MJF tells Cole, in the spirit of competition, he asked Tony Khan for a match for Cole. Cole’s opponent will be… “Filthy” Tom Lawlor! Lawlor and Royce Isaacs jump Cole from behind and MJF takes him sweet time making the save.

Match #2. The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Axel Rico, Darius Latrell, & Koda Hernandez

Hernandez gets back body dropped. Three-way scissor party. Scissor Me, Timbers to Hernandez. The Arrival by Bowens and the Mic Drop finish this one.

Winners: The Acclaimed

Rating: NR

The Acclaimed get interrupted by… Harley Cameron from QTV. She wrote a rap for them to hear. Harley is accompanied by two dudes in masks. Harley raps for a bit and then tries to seduce Anthony Bowens, who politely declines and lets her know he’s gay. “He’s gay” chants throughout the arena in support of Bowens. QT and Aaron Solow are on the stage now. QT calls Caster a Cena rip off. The Acclaimed approach the ramp but Johnny TV is one of the men in the mask, aka Johnny Nitro aka John Morrison, and he superkicks Daddy Ass before running off.

Match #3. Owen Hart Foundation Opening Match: Anna Jay A.S. vs. Skye Blue

Jay puts the boots to Blue early after an early distraction. Both women exchange “hip” attacks as Anna backs Blue up with a dropkick. Rising knee misses and Anna sends Blue to the floor. DDT on the outside by Anna. Anna now in control as we go to PIP. Hanging neck breaker submission by Jay before dropping into a neckbreaker for two before going into a full commercial. Back from break as Anna gets a two count on… something. Skye fires back with some elbows but Anna connects with one of her own. Rising knee by Blue and a rebound sliding kick. Angelo Parker is on the apron and Blue throws him off, but Anna locks in the Queenslayer. Skye drops Anna throat-first on the top rope and comes off the top with a diving cross body. Two count. Skyefall attempt by Skye but Anna counters with a backstabber for two. Noshigami by Anna gets another two count. Anna locks in the Queenslayer and Skye is fading, but she runs Anna into the bottom rope. Superkick by Blue and the Code Blue gets it done!

Winner: Skye Blue

Rating: **. Lots of the match took place in the PIP and subsequent commercial break, but the last third of the match was pretty good. Some awkward spots early but Skye moves on.

Match #4. Douki vs. Jungle Boy

Double jump arm drag by Jungle Boy and a dropkick. Jungle Boy charges but Douki splits underneath him and hits a suicide dive to the floor. Jungle Boy reverses Douki and sends him into the guard rail. Back suplex by Jungle Boy on the apron. Big back elbow by Jungle Boy gets two. Body slam and an elbow drop by Jungle Boy. Two count. Sunset flip by Jungle Boy but Douki escapes with a basement dropkick to the face. Hammer throw by Jungle Boy sends Douki to the mat. Chin lock city, baby, throughout the PIP. Flying forearm by Douki and a running double stomp. Widow’s Peak variation with a cover by Douki gets two. Pumphandle into a gut busters and a Tiger Bomb by Jungle Boy gets another two. Jungle Boy now goes to the table at ringside, looking to set Douki up on it. Douki escapes the powerbomb with an enziguiri before going up top and essentially hitting a senton through the table to a standing Jungle Boy! Douki sends Jungle Boy back in the ring and Douki springboards in, right into a superkick. Running lariat and a thrust kick by Jungle Boy. Douki counters a suplex with a brainbuster and the crowd LOVES Douki! Outside-in DDT by Douki from the apron! One, two, no! Wheelbarrow by Douki but Jungle Boy rolls him up for two. Superkick and a poisonrana by Jungle Boy. Running elbow to the back of the head by Jungle Boy who is getting booed violently by the crowd. Jungle Boy locks in Skull End and Douki taps.

Winner: Jungle Boy

Rating: ***1/4.

Post-match… Sanada is here! Sanada looks like a young Antonio Inoki, just a million bucks here in a suit. Sanada walks to the ring and gets face-to-face with Jungle Boy as we go of the air.

Final Thoughts: After a strong opener, a very average episode of Rampage this week was saved by a heck of a main event. I know most of the eggs will be in the basket of Collision, but this show was somewhat underwhelming. 7.0/10.