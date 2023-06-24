Mike Bailey has some big ideas for the future of IMPACT Wrestling.

The former X-Division Champion spoke on this topic during an exclusive interview with Wrestling Headlines, where our own Joey G. asked him his thoughts on the promotion potentially returning to a live television format after D’Lo Brown revealed that it was a longterm goal. Bailey says that live TV wrestling is something he can do, but admits that the logistics of it all are still foreign to him.

To be perfectly honest, I don’t know. I will not question D’Lo Brown given that he has many, many more years of experience with televised professional wrestling than I do. I’ve been around professional wrestling for a very, very long time, but my area of expertise is not the very specific form of wrestling, which is televised wrestling. I know how to do it, I know how to perform in the ring for it, but I don’t know many of the logistics behind it.

What Bailey does have confidence in is his thoughts about creating internet content, something he believes is the future of professional wrestling. He adds that IMPACT stands a part from other companies by providing so much free content on the internet and thinks that making their television programs go live shouldn’t be at the top of their priority list.

What I’m much better equipped to, to give my, my stance on is internet content, which is something that I am way more focused on and I believe is truly the future for professional wrestling. I’m very active on Twitch and YouTube and things like that, and I think that Impact Wrestling is doing a fantastic job with YouTube and many, many other, like, I think Diary, have you watched the episodes of Diary that are on Impact? It’s a great program. It’s fantastic mini documentaries that give you an inside track into the lives of many of the wrestlers on Impact. I think the, the Trey Miguel episode, the Giselle Shaw episodes are all absolutely amazing. And I think that Impact, one of the ways that Impact Wrestling has really set itself apart from other professional wrestling companies is in the amount and the quality of content that they put out for free on the internet for people to watch. And while I think wrestling live on TV would be absolutely great, I can’t say for sure that that is what Impact needs right now.

