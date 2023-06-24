Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are your new Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw Rousey and Baszler defeat Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre to unify the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. The match ended in a double submission as Rousey had the arm bar on Dawn and Baszler had the Kirifuda Clutch on Fyre.

Dawn and Fyre, who were drafted to SmackDown in the WWE Draft, began their first reign with the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles by defeating Fallon Henley and Kiana James at NXT Stand & Deliver on April 1. They held the straps for 83 recognized days. Rousey and Baszler began their first reign with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles by winning a Fatal 4 Way to capture the vacant titles on the May 29 RAW. They held the straps for 24 recognized days before tonight’s unification.

After tonight’s match, Liv Morgan returned from injury and stood in the ring with Raquel Rodriguez to make it known that they want a shot at the title they never lost.

Below are several shots of tonight’s title unification match from the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana:

There's only going to be ONE pair of Women's Tag Team Champions in the WWE after tonight and both teams want it more than anything! 🔥🏆 Which team will leave tonight with the titles? @RondaRousey & @QoSBaszler or @IslaDawn & @wwe_alba?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/G0Q7xxIr8v — WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2023

LIV MORGAN IS BACK!!! 😱@YaOnlyLivvOnce and @RaquelWWE want a rematch for the titles they never lost! Are we going to see @RondaRousey and @QoSBaszler vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/IX0Ffp06wM — WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2023

