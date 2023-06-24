Austin Gunn is hopeful that Tony Khan gets The Gunns a new AEW theme.

The former tag champion took to Twitter writing, “if this tweet gets 1,000 retweets @TonyKhan has to give us “Many Men” as our permanent entrance song.” Austin is referring to the popular 50 Cent song from the rapper’s most popular album Get Rich Or Die Tryin. The duo previously used the theme in their AEW tag team title matchup against FTR earlier this year. The entrance went viral on social media, with the 50 Cent track being a big reason fans shared video of the moment. Unfortunately for the Gunns, that was the night they lost the tag titles.

Tony Khan has licensed popular songs for talent in the past, including the main themes for Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy and one-off songs like Adam Page using “Ghost Riders In The Sky” for his AEW Revolution entrance.

As of this writing the tweet has received close to 4,000 retweets. You can check it out below.