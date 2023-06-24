Wednesday’s live Forbidden Door go-home edition of AEW Dynamite drew 902,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 8.41% from the last week’s episode, which drew 832,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 10% from last week’s 0.30 rating. This week’s 0.33 key demographic rating represents 436,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 11.51% from last week’s 391,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.30 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #2 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.33 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #3 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #34 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #39 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the highest total audience just since June 7 and the highest key demo viewership since February 22. This was the eighth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the second-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with three others. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were below the 2022 averages. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 8.41% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 10% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 2.73% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was up 6.45% from the previous year.

ESPN’s College World Series coverage at 7pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.40 rating, also drawing 1.894 million viewers. The Five on FOX News at 5pm topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.712 million viewers, also drawing a 0.12 key demo rating.

Judge Steve Harvey on ABC topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 3.051 million viewers, also drawing a 0.32 key demo rating. Masterchef on FOX topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with the 0.42 rating, also drawing 2.273 million viewers.

Wednesday’s Forbidden Door go-home edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – the go-home build for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II, a promo from Adam Cole, The Hardys vs. The Gunns, Jeff Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe in a Concession Stand Brawl, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata vs. NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. and Daniel Garcia, AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defending against Taya Valkyrie, Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara vs. AR Fox, Darius Martin and Action Andretti, the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament to determine new #1 contenders to AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, plus a promo from Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson calling out NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Kazuchika Okada, which were the show-closing segments.

Below is our 2023 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 4 Episode: 864,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 11 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.003 million viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life episode)

February 1 Episode: 901,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 899,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Championship Fight Night episode)

February 15 Episode: 824,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.028 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 858,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 15 Episode: 852,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 877,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 866,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 19 Episode: 830,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 863,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 776,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 10 Episode: 877,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 814,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 24 Episode: 846,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 923,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 7 Episode: 903,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 14 Episode: 832,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 21 Episode: 902,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 28 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 955,711 viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

