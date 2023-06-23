Richard Holliday opens up about his future in wrestling.

The former MLW star made his return to the industry earlier this year after a rough battle with leukemia, one that he came out victorious in. Holliday appeared on Busted Open Radio to touch on this subject and compared his journey to MLB superstar Anthony Rizzo, who went through the same cancer fight that he did.

I’m certainly cognizant of what I represent now when I get in the ring. I want that to be an indirect inspiration. I don’t want this to be something where, every time I come through the curtain, people are reminded of it and thinking about it. I’m a big baseball fan. Anthony Rizzo had the same exact disease that I did. I don’t know Anthony, he doesn’t know me, but I was super inspired by him. Every time he takes the field and goes to first base, he doesn’t wave his hands and go, ‘Hey guys, I went through this.’ He just goes out there and plays baseball, and it’s inspiring because of that. That’s how I want it for me. I come through the curtain, whether you love me or hate me, and I have felt both, just view that for my wrestling. Everything that happened to me backstage was backstage. Know what I’m doing in the ring and that’s ultimately my goal for that.

Holliday continues, adding that he knows he has a lot to contribute to the business and is finally health enough to do it.

In terms of what I want to do for the future, I feel the future is wide open. I’m feeling fantastic and great. I’m in such a great mindset and the business is a great spot. I feel I can contribute at a high level to the business. Wherever that does take me, I’m excited for it.

GCW recently announced that Holliday will be making his debut for the promotion this July. Check out Holliday’s full interview here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)