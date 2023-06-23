Kazuchika Okada recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype up this Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view, where the Rainmaker will be taking on Bryan Danielson in a dream matchup that both have been wanting to have for years.

During the interview, Okada would be asked about potentially having a matchup with CM Punk. He jokes that he would be uncomfortable doing it because the Young Bucks are friends of his, alluding to the problems between the Second City Saint and the AEW EVPs. He adds that if the fans want it enough he’d wrestle Punk in Chicago.

I’m not sure—The Young Bucks are kind of friends of mine. But if fans want to see the match, I want to do it. In Chicago.

Okada would later be asked about a potential matchup against Jon Moxley following their encounter at Dominion in a six-man tag. He says that he would love to wrestle him in a singles match but that he’s currently focused on Danielson.

My focus is on Danielson, not him. But having wrestled him in tag matches, I felt he’s better than I’d imagined. I’d definitely be excited to wrestle him in a singles match someday.

