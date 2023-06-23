– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look at what happened with The Bloodline last week. We’re now live from the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana as Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The Usos to a big pop – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Mike Rome does the introductions as Cole hypes The Bloodline Civil War at WWE Money In the Bank.

A big chant for The Usos starts up after the music. Jey goes to announce that The Bloodline is in your city but he corrects himself and says The Usos. Jimmy says he feels good, how about Jey? Jey says they’re about to fight family, which you do not do… family is supposed to lift each other up. Jimmy says it sounds like Jey made the perfect decision. They love each other and also love Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Jey goes on about how they’d do anything for Reigns but he messed up by disrespecting them. Jimmy says they were raised on respect. The Usos go on about how Paul Heyman is the biggest rat of them all. The Usos hype up the Civil War at Money In the Bank and how they are the greatest tag team in the game. They say The O2 Arena in London will be locked down… then they welcome Reigns and Solo Sikoa to The Uso Penitentiary as fans cheer them on.

– We see how LA Knight took a loss to Santos Escobar last week, then attacked him until Rey Mysterio made the save.

LA Knight vs. Rey Mysterio

We go back to the ring and out comes 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes LA Knight to a big pop as we see the Money In the Bank briefcases above the ring. The bell rings and LA talks some trash, then decks Rey and beats him down with shoulders.

Rey fights back but LA decks him and launches in from the apron with a flying shoulder for 2. Rey fights back and mounts LA with punches in the corner now. Rey nails 619 for a big pop, then baseball slides LA out of the ring. Rey then slides under the bottom rope and splashes LA on the floor. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and LA hits a neckbreaker. Rey comes back with the top rope senton and a high crossbody for 2. LA counters a move, drops Rey and then hits the big elbow drop for a pop and a 2 count.

LA catches Rey on his shoulder but Rey turns it into a DDT. Rey with an enziguri. LA blocks a 619 and they tangle some more. LA counters Rey in mid-move and hits BFT for the pin to win.

Winner: LA Knight

– After the match, LA stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. LA goes to attack Rey now but Santos Escobar runs down to make the save.

– Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman are walking backstage now. Ridge Holland is walking by when he stops in front of Solo and asks what he’s looking at. Solo drops Holland with a Samoan Spike, then says he’s not in the mood tonight. Solo keeps walking as Heyman follows and makes a phone call to Roman Reigns. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Ridge Holland is gasping for air. Sheamus and Adam Pearce are there, and Sheamus wants Solo Sikoa. Pearce says he’ll deal with it but Sheamus says that’s not good enough. Pearce calls for help for Holland. Sheamus goes out to the stage and has words for Sikoa, calling him out for later. Sheamus drops the mic and walks off.

Title Unification Match: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre

We go back to the ring for tonight’s Title Unification match and out comes WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Raquel Rodriguez is sitting at ringside. Out next are WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. Cole confirms the winners will defend on all three brands. Rome does formal ring introductions.

The bell rings and Baszler goes at it with Fyre. Fyre takes control and in comes Dawn for the double team. Rousey tags in and takes Dawn down, then dominates until Dawn kicks her.

Fyre tags back in for the double team on Rousey for a 2 count. Baszler is knocked off the apron as Fyre and Dawn continue to dominate. Rousey looks to mount offense but Fyre rocks her. Rousey hits a big scissors takedown on Fyre in the middle of the ring thanks to interference by Baszler. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rousey has Fyre down in a hold as Raquel looks on. Fyre breaks free with punches but Rousey goes into the ankle lock submission. Fyre with an enziguri.

Baszler tags in to stop the tag, hitting Fyre with a big knee for 2. Baszler goes for the ankle now but Dawn tags in. Dawn runs wild on Baszler and knocks Rousey off the apron. Dawn with a back suplex and a Meteora for 2.

Baszler uses a full five count and Rousey nails a cheap shot while the referee is having words with Baszler. Baszler ends up backing Dawn into the corner to apply the Kirifuda Clutch. Rousey is knocked out of the ring, then hit with a big dive by Fyre.

Fyre tags in for the double team but Baszler fights them off and applies the Kirifuda Clutch on Fyre. Dawn rushes in to make the save but Rousey takes her down into the arm bar while Baszler has the Kirifuda Clutch on Fyre for the double submission win.

Winners and New Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

– After the match, Rousey and Baszler stand tall with the titles as the music hits and we go to replays. Rousey now insults the people of Louisiana and asks Raquel why she’s here while Raquel is walking to the back. Raquel enters the ring and says she’s here because “we” want a shot at the titles we never lost. Baszler wants to know who “we” is. The music hits and out comes Liv Morgan returning from her injury. The two teams face off in the middle of the ring now.

– Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa is made official for the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Grayson Waller gets a grand introduction for The Grayson Waller Effect. He brags about being the hottest Superstar in all of WWE, so tonight’s guests are WWE’s hottest tag team. He then introduces Pretty Deadly’s Elton Prince and Kit Wilson.

We see how Pretty Deadly became the #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn last week. The trio insults Americans, then Pretty Deadly goes on about how they’re taking next Friday’s title shot seriously, but Owens and Zayn aren’t giving them the same respect. Fans chant “shut up!” and then give them the “What?!” treatment as they go on about being a better team than the champions, and that will still be true in 10 years when they are running the division.

Waller says last week’s Gauntlet was truly inspiring. Pretty Deadly goes on taking shots at the other tag teams from the Gauntlet. The music hits and out comes The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The Profits want to properly introduce Pretty Deadly to the smoke. They head to the ring as both teams get ready for a match. Back to commercial.

