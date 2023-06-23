WWE has announced that Charlotte Flair will make her in-ring return on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX.

Flair will wrestle Lacey Evans on tonight’s show. This will be Flair’s first match since losing to WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

WWE has also changed plans for tonight’s SmackDown. LA Knight vs. 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio was previously announced but then this morning a Triple Threat was announced with Knight, Butch and Santos Escobar in a fight for Money In the Bank momentum. Now WWE has gone back to Knight vs. Mysterio, as seen in the video below with Megan Morant.

Morant also announced that Grayson Waller will interview Pretty Deadly tonight on The Grayson Waller Effect.

It was noted by @WRKDWrestling that today’s creative changes have frustrated some at SmackDown.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s SmackDown from the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA:

* Charlotte Flair returns to the ring against Lacey Evans

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre in a Title Unification match

* Cameron Grimes vs. Baron Corbin

* Bayley puts her Money In the Bank spot on the line against Shotzi

* LA Knight vs. Rey Mysterio

* The Bloodline Civil War officially begins to build to The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Money In the Bank

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us at 8pm ET for live coverage.

