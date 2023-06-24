AEW has confirmed a new matchup for Forbidden Door 2.

This evening’s AEW Rampage saw Adam Cole get attacked by “Filthy” Tom Lawlor and Royce Isaacs thanks to AEW World Champion MJF. MJF told Cole that he got him a match at Sunday’s event, which led to the attack. We originally reported this on Wednesday in our AEW Rampage spoilers post. You can read about that here.

After Adam Cole convinced MJF to accept his match with #Tanahashi at #ForbiddenDoor for the #AEW World Championship, MJF is here to "thank" his BLIND TAG TEAM Partner with a match against #FilthyTomLawlor at #ForbiddenDoor!!! WATCH #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/hqehLyFCjV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 24, 2023

Filthy Tom Lawlor is here and attacking Adam Cole from behind! But is MJF going to save him?

WATCH #AEWRampage on TNT!@AdamColePro | @The_MJF | @FilthyTomLawlor pic.twitter.com/JYVPx4SfLB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 24, 2023

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II pay-per-view will air live this Sunday from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Below is the updated card:

AEW World Title Match

NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. MJF (c)

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Jungle Boy vs. SANADA (c)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match

Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the AEW International Title

NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Orange Cassidy (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm (c)

Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round Match

CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima

Bryan Danielson vs. NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Kazuchika Okada

Adam Cole vs. Tom Lawlor

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara) and Minoru Suzuki vs. Sting, Darby Allin and TBA

Adam Page, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Eddie Kingston and NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Tomohiro Ishii vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta), Konosuke Takeshita and Shota Umino

The Buy-In Pre-show: Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round Match

ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Billie Starkz