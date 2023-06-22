Veteran pro wrestler John Hennigan (aka John Morrison) will make his official AEW return on Friday’s taped Rampage episode.

Morrison re-debuted during Harley Cameron’s promo segment against The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn, and he will be aligned with QT Marshall starting out.

The word going around backstage last night was that Hennigan’s official ring name will be Johnny Television or Johnny TV, according to PWInsider. He will be a regular for AEW moving forward.

Hennigan, who is married to Taya Valkyrie, worked 3 AEW matches in mid-2022 as Johnny Elite. He lost to current ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe on the May 18, 2022 Wild Card Wednesday Dynamite, then defeated Marq Quen at the AEW Dark Saturday Night Special taping on May 27, 2022. His last match was a loss to Miro on the June 1, 2022 Dynamite.

You can click here for our updated Rampage spoilers with details on the debut.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.