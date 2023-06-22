While speaking on the latest episode “1 Of A Kind With RVD,” the former WWE/TNA/ECW star spoke about a wide range of topics including having the wrong impression of Goldberg. Here are the highlights:

Chris Jericho:

“It’s awesome what Jericho’s been doing. And not just him, but you know he’s my age and had career about as long as mine. And it’s cool to see him still in there, like on top doing it his way. I’m a big proponent of doing it your own way and that’s what the boys did with AEW.”

His wrong impression of Bill Goldberg:

“I remember I was in WWE. Bill Goldberg was coming in this day and I never met him, but I had this image of him in mind that I wasn’t gonna like him because he had said something that I took personal, which was stupid about ECW, something about that nobody in ECW is talented. Something like that or I thought that he said that, whatever. That was the limited info I had. I had this image in my mind of him. And then he was in catering and he was putting food on his plate. And I was near there and he came up to me and extended his hand and he said, ‘Hey, Rob Van Dam, I’m Bill Goldberg. Man. I’m a big fan of yours. I really appreciate your work.’ And all of a sudden I was like, ‘My image was way off. This dude’s really cool.’ And he was like, ‘You’re so talented.’ And I was like, ‘Dude, an image is just an image. It’s not a real person. It’s not three-dimensional. It’s just an image.”