The June 23 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. Below are spoilers, courtesy of Clayton Miller:

* Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher and Swerve Strickland defeated Rocky Romero, YOH, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta when Ospreay pinned YOH

* The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn defeated three enhancement talent who were not announced in the arena

* Adam Cole came to the ring but was immediately interrupted by AEW World Champion MJF. MJF thanked Cole for “giving him the confidence” to face Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door. MJF announced that Cole will face Tom Lawlor at Forbidden Door. Lawlor and Royce Isaacs attacked Cole while MJF mockingly “made the save” for Cole and took his time. MJF came back in and taunted Cole, telling him to have fun at Forbidden Door

