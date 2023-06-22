AEW has announced more matchups and segments for this Saturday’s Collision event from Canada, which will be the promotion’s final program before Sunday’s Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view and will feature top stars like Swerve Strickland, CM Punk, FTR, Sting and much more. Check out the updated lineup below.

-CM Punk, FTR & Ricky Starks vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson & The Gunns

-Swerve Strickland vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Brody King

-Willow Nightingale vs. Nyla Rose Owen Hart Memorial Quarterfinal Match

-Christian Cage will address the AEW TNT Championship

-Sting and Darby Allin reveal their partner for Forbidden Door 2