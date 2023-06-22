Eddie Kingston and Tomohiro Ishii will be joining forces with The Elite.

It was revealed on this evening’s AEW Dynamite that the Mad King and the Stone Pitbull will team with the Young Bucks and Adam Page to battle Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Shota Umino and Konosuke Takeshita at this Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view.

Dynamite concluded with a brawl that involved Kingston, Ishii, and the Blackpool Combat Club, which ended up leading to a Kazuchika Okada cameo ahead of his showdown with Bryan Danielson.

Eddie Kingston reveals the fifth team member for their 10-Man Battle at #ForbiddenDoor LIVE on PPV THIS SUNDAY! But the longstanding friendship between Eddie and Jon Moxley gets tested. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!#EddieKingston | @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/NhstJJUjuy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 22, 2023

#TomohiroIshii will team up with the Young Bucks, Hangman Adam Page and Eddie Kingston to take on the #BlackpoolCombatClub at #ForbiddenDoor LIVE on PPV! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/RwUdwunK7S — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 22, 2023

Dang that pop when Okada's music hit. Gotta love it. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ZpsGTohqlT — Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) June 22, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR FORBIDDEN DOOR 2

AEW World Championship Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. MJF (c)

IWGP United States Championship Match

Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega (c)

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match

SANADA (c) vs. Jack Perry

AEW Women’s Championship Match

Toni Storm (c) vs. NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale

Owen Hart Memorial Opening Round

CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima

Owen Hart Memorial Opening Round ZERO HOUR

Athena vs. Billie Starkz

Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castangoli, Shota Umino, Konosuke Takeshita & Wheeler Yuta vs. Young Bucks, Adam Page, Eddie Kingston & Tomohiro Ishii

Le Suzuki Gods ( Minor Suzuki, Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara) vs. Darby Allin, Sting & Mystery Man