AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature top stars in action like The Acclaimed, Jungle Boy Jack Perry, an Owen Hart Memorial tournament match, AEW World Champion MJF and more. Check out the card below.

-We’ll hear from AEW World Champion MJF

-We’ll hear from Adam Cole

-Skye Blue vs. Anna Jay Owen Hart Memorial Tournament Qualifier

-Jungle Boy Jack Perry vs. DOUKI

-The Acclaimed in action

-Rocky Romero, Best Friends & Satoshi Kojima vs. Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher & Swerve Strickland