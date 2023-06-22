AEW has announced two new matchups for this Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view.

First, Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW International Championship against Katsuyori Shibata, Daniel Garcia, and Zack Sabre Jr. in a four-way dance. The match was made official after Garcia and ZSJ defeated Cassidy and Shibata on this evening’s AEW Dynamite.

THIS SUNDAY LIVE at Forbidden Door it's 4-way match for the #AEW International championship | Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Zack Sabre Jr. Watch #AEWDynamite on LIVE on TBS@orangecassidy | @K_Shibata2022 | @GarciaWrestling | @zacksabrejr pic.twitter.com/R5wWauoRwx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 22, 2023

Then, AEW women’s champion Toni Storm will defend her title against NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale.

We are getting Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm at Forbidden Door 2. LFG! pic.twitter.com/nYCM5vKahx — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) June 22, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR FORBIDDEN DOOR 2

AEW World Championship Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. MJF (c)

IWGP United States Championship Match

Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega (c)

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match

SANADA (c) vs. Jack Perry

AEW Women’s Championship Match

Toni Storm (c) vs. NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale

Owen Hart Memorial Opening Round

CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima

Owen Hart Memorial Opening Round ZERO HOUR

Athena vs. Billie Starkz

Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castangoli, Shota Umino, Konosuke Takeshita & Wheeler Yuta vs. Young Bucks, Adam Page & Two Mystery Partners

Le Suzuki Gods ( Minor Suzuki, Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara) vs. Darby Allin, Sting & Mystery Man