AEW has announced the brackets for the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Memorial.

The eight-person tournament will be kicking off at this Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view and will conclude in Hart’s hometown in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Competing on the men’s side will be CM Punk Satoshi Kojima, Roderick Strong, Samoa Joe, Dustin Rhodes, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, and Juice Robinson. On the women’s side it will be Britt Baker, Ruby Soho, Skye Blue, Anna Jay, Billie Starkz, Athena, Nyla Rose, and Willow Nightingale.

Anna Jay and Skye Blue will open the tournament for the women’s side this Friday on AEW Rampage. CM Punk and Kojima will battle this Sunday at Forbidden Door 2 to open the men’s side. The ensuing matchups will then take place over the next week on Dynamite and Collision, all of which will take place in Canada.

Owen Hart Tournament Brackets!!!! pic.twitter.com/4OuPEa31c5 — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 22, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR FORBIDDEN DOOR 2

AEW World Championship Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. MJF (c)

IWGP United States Championship Match

Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega (c)

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match

SANADA (c) vs. Jack Perry

Owen Hart Memorial Opening Round

CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima

Owen Hart Memorial Opening Round ZERO HOUR

Athena vs. Billie Starkz

Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castangoli, Shota Umino, Konosuke Takeshita & Wheeler Yuta vs. Young Bucks, Adam Page & Two Mystery Partners

Le Suzuki Gods ( Minor Suzuki, Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara) vs. Darby Allin, Sting & Mystery Man